BBC Releases Sidhu Moosewala Documentary Despite Father's Legal Plea

British broadcaster BBC World Service has released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on YouTube, focusing on the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The release went ahead on Tuesday despite legal efforts by Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, to halt its screening.

Balkaur Singh had filed a plea before a Mansa court in Punjab seeking a stay on the release of the documentary, arguing that it could impact the ongoing investigation and trial related to his son's murder. However, the court's decision did not prevent the BBC from proceeding with the broadcast.

The Killing Call delves into the events surrounding Moosewala’s murder, exploring the alleged involvement of gang rivalries, organized crime networks, and the wider criminal ecosystem connected to the killing that shocked India and his global fanbase in May 2022.

Sidhu Moosewala, a rising star in the Punjabi music industry, was shot dead in his home district of Mansa, Punjab. His death sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about the growing influence of gang culture in the region.

BBC has defended its decision to release the documentary, stating that it aims to shed light on the broader criminal networks behind Moosewala’s murder and provide a global audience with insights into organized crime in India. The legal case filed by Moosewala’s father is still pending, and further legal action against the documentary’s release remains a possibility.