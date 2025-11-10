BB19: Was Pranit’s Decision Blunder or Strategic Move?

In one of the most dramatic turns of Bigg Boss 19 so far, popular stand-up comedian Pranit More made a decision that has left both the audience and contestants stunned. What was supposed to be a strategic move has now become one of the most controversial moments of the season.

Given the power to evict two contestants from the house, Pranit chose Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri—a decision that has sparked heated debates among fans and viewers across social media. Many are calling it a “game-changing twist,” while others are labeling it a “huge blunder.”

The twist gave Pranit the authority to decide between his own friends, a move that many believe was orchestrated by the makers to stir drama. While Pranit has often been viewed as a calm and funny presence in the house, this choice revealed a more tactical side of him. His decision has divided fans online, with hashtags like #UnfairEviction and #PranitTwist trending soon after the episode aired.

Some viewers speculate that Pranit’s choice was a calculated strategy to remove a stronger competitor, while others feel he made an emotional mistake that could cost him audience support. His decision to save Ashnoor Kaur over Abhishek Bajaj especially raised eyebrows, as many felt Abhishek had contributed more to the show with his high-voltage arguments and strong screen presence.

Pranit and Abhishek had shared a close bond in the house, making the eviction even more shocking. The comedian broke down in tears after Abhishek’s exit, expressing regret but insisting that his choice was “strategically right.” As for Neelam Giri, her strained relationship with Pranit made her eviction less surprising to the audience.

Fans are now questioning whether Pranit acted under pressure from fellow housemates or if it was purely a self-preserving move to secure his spot in the coming weeks. His alliance with Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, and Mridul Tiwari has also come under scrutiny, with many speculating that the trio is quietly running a “sly game plan” that viewers have yet to decode.

While opinions remain divided, one thing is certain — Pranit More’s decision has completely reshaped the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house. Whether it turns out to be a clever masterstroke or a fatal misstep, only time will tell.

With Bigg Boss 19 being one of the most unpredictable seasons yet, fans can’t wait to see how this twist impacts Pranit’s game in the coming weeks. For now, he remains one of the top 10 contenders, but the question lingers — has he strengthened his position, or just lost the trust of his biggest supporters?