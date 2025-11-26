BB19 First Confirmed Finalist: Total Earnings BB19 Gaurav Khanna Total Earnings

Only a couple of days are left until the Bigg Boss 19 finale. Fans are excited to see who will lift the BB19 trophy. Currently, there are eight contestants in the house. Last night, the Ticket to Finale task took place in the house. The contestant who wins this task will be the first finalist and will directly enter the Grand Finale. Gaurav Khanna won the Ticket to Finale and has reached the final round. Did you know his total earnings?



According to reports, Gaurav Khanna is one of the highest-paid contestants on BB19. He is being paid Rs 17.5 lakh per week. As Gaurav Khanna’s journey is confirmed for a 15-week stay in the house, his total earnings for 15 weeks sum up to Rs 2.62 crore.



Not to mention, Gaurav Khanna is the front-runner to lift the trophy of BB19. If he wins, he might also get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs.



It remains to be seen whether Gaurav Khanna will be the winner of BB19 or not.

