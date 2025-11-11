Bigg Boss 19: Bring Abhishek Back, Demand Netizens

The Bigg Boss 19 house is known for its drama, emotions, and shocking twists — but none has stirred fans quite like the unexpected elimination of Abhishek Bajaj. Within hours of his exit, social media exploded with one unanimous demand: “Bring Abhishek Back!”

From X (formerly Twitter) to Instagram, fans flooded timelines with posts and petitions, calling Abhishek’s eviction “unfair” and “a huge loss” to the season. Hashtags such as #BringBackAbhishek, #JusticeForAbhishek, and #WeWantAbhishek quickly started trending, reflecting the outpouring of support for the actor who became an audience favourite.

Often seen as the underdog of the season, Abhishek stood out for his honesty, humour, and fearless attitude. Whether it was his strategic gameplay during tasks or his emotional depth in friendships, he brought both balance and heart to the chaos of the Bigg Boss house.

“Abhishek was the soul of this season. Without him, the house feels lifeless,” one fan posted. Another wrote, “Every season has one contestant who connects with people — this year, it was Abhishek.”

Even inside the house, his absence is being felt deeply. Ashnoor Kaur was seen getting emotional, recalling how Abhishek kept the group grounded, while Gaurav Khanna admitted that the house “feels quieter” without him.

Rumours are already swirling that the makers might consider bringing Abhishek back as a wild-card entry following the massive public backlash. Sources close to the production say discussions are underway, though no official confirmation has been made as the finale draws near.

Abhishek’s journey wasn’t just about surviving tasks — it was about connecting with viewers. His genuine personality and unique perspective made him stand apart in a season dominated by manipulation and mind games. Even days after his eviction, fans continue to campaign passionately for his comeback.

Whether the makers will heed their calls remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — Bigg Boss 19 feels incomplete without Abhishek Bajaj. Until then, fans won’t stop chanting: “Bring him back!”

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College.