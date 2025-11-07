BB19 Double Elimination: Check Voting Trends

Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss 19 is one of the most watched shows on the small screen. Several video clips are making the rounds on social media. The dynamics inside the house are changing among the housemates.

The show organizers are surprising the viewers with shocking eliminations.



Rumors are circulating that the makers are planning a double eviction. The nominated contestants for this week are Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, and Farrhana Bhatt.



According to the voting trends, Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek Bajaj are in the safe zone with the majority of votes. Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri are in the bottom position with the fewest votes.

If there is a double elimination, Ashnoor and Farrhana might get evicted from the show.

