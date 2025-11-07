 Top
Home » Entertainment

BB19 Double Elimination: Check Voting Trends

Entertainment
7 Nov 2025 11:36 AM IST

The show organizers are surprising the viewers with shocking eliminations.

BB19 Double Elimination: Check Voting Trends
x
A screengrab from Bigg Boss 19 promo.

Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss 19 is one of the most watched shows on the small screen. Several video clips are making the rounds on social media. The dynamics inside the house are changing among the housemates.

The show organizers are surprising the viewers with shocking eliminations.

Rumors are circulating that the makers are planning a double eviction. The nominated contestants for this week are Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, and Farrhana Bhatt.

According to the voting trends, Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek Bajaj are in the safe zone with the majority of votes. Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri are in the bottom position with the fewest votes.

If there is a double elimination, Ashnoor and Farrhana might get evicted from the show.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bigg Boss Season 19 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X