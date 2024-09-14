The World Celebrates Batman Day 2024

MUMBAI — Some Super Heroes are born. Others are made. Batman’s story of determination and grit has inspired generation after generation. Batman, notable not for having any superpowers but for his intelligence, skill, and technical savvy, is one of the most iconic characters in the world and is recognized across the globe thanks to his portrayal in universally beloved comics, TV shows, cartoons, movies, and more since he first appeared in 1939’s Detective Comics #27.



On September 21, fans around the world will gather for Batman Day 2024, celebrating their love of DC’s Dark Knight. To commemorate this annual tradition and to celebrate one of the most enduring characters in popular culture, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery have prepared an incredible choice of content and activities to make Batman Day 2024 a memorable and fun experience for fans.

WBD Networks

"Teen Titans Go!", reaching thousands of kids across India, fostering a new generation of Batman fans. Cartoon Network will celebrate Batman Day with fun and action-packed Batman-themed episodes of "Teen Titans Go!", reaching thousands of kids across India, fostering a new generation of Batman fans.

Batman Day Experiences

Fans in Mumbai can witness the iconic Bat-signal in Mumbai on WeWork Enam Sambhav, BKC, creating a striking visual tribute for the Super Hero. Speaking of celebrations, experiences and Bat-Signals, a Batman Day tradition is to light up Bat-Signals in combination with fan activations across the world. Look to celebrate DC's Dark Knight on September 21 with Bat-Signals lighting up in Mumbai, Rio de Janeiro, Guangzhou, London, São Paulo, Tokyo, Milan, and more.

In India, network brands - Discovery India, Animal Planet India, Cartoon Network India, and TLC India along with JioCinema will join the celebrations across social media platforms. Warner Bros. Discovery will be engaging with fan communities, celebrities and influencers boosted by hashtags #Batman85, #LongLiveTheBat and #DCAsia.

Batman Comic Books

At participating comic book shops while supplies last, Batman fans can choose from a selection of Batman titles celebrating Gotham's Dark Knight Detective and some of his most infamous adversaries. The Joker, Batman's archnemesis, takes his brand of madness and mayhem worldwide in Joker: The World, a 184-page anthology featuring stories from creative teams representing 13 different countries, all celebrating the Clown Prince of Crime. DC will also publish a Batman Day Deluxe Edition of Batman: The Long Halloween; the debut issue of new comic book series Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, writer Jeph Loeb's tribute to his friend and collaborator, the late artist Tim Sale; a new Noir Edition printing of the universally sold-out (and beloved) comic book Batman/Elmer Fudd; and more.

Batman Day Products

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Year One, Batman: Assault on Arkham, Batman: The Killing Joke, Batman and Harley Quinn, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, Batman: Hush, Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. The 4K movie collection will be released on Tuesday, September 10. And if you watch at home, you can now preorder the Batman 85th Anniversary Collection, featuring 10 epic animated movies in 4K UHD and celebrating 85 years of Gotham City’s finest. The set includes, and. The 4K movie collection will be released on Tuesday, September 10.

From WBD Global Consumer Products Licensed Publishing, Batman Day highlights include the Batwheels-inspired Race to the Holidays Christmas Board Book, published on September 3 by Random House Children's Books, where Bam and the Batwheels celebrate the holiday season in a sturdy board book inspired by the hit preschool animated series DC Batwheels™. Random House Children's Books has also re-released Batman: 5-Minute Stories with ten Batman stories that can each be read aloud in five minutes. Boys and girls ages 3 to 7 will love this collection of tales featuring Batman and the other DC Super Heroes in action. And for the truly adventurous, Random House Worlds will publish Batman: Resurrection by author John Jackson Miller. In this hardcover prose novel, set after The Joker's death, Batman and Gotham City face a mysterious new threat in a direct sequel to Tim Burton's iconic 1989 Batman movie. Batman: Resurrection will be published on October 15.

Spin Master has released a new range of Batman 85th Anniversary products celebrating Batman in film. The limited edition Batmobile Tumbler RC, a 1:15 scale replica of one of the most iconic cinematic vehicles, is designed for high-speed action and advanced control. Fans can also celebrate with all-new 12-inch “The Dark Knight” Batman and The Joker action figures. These limited-edition figures are styled with intricate details that reflect the authentic design from the acclaimed Warner Bros. Pictures film.” Spin Master is also helping fans and collectors recreate more Gotham City adventures at home with the “Batman Returns” Batman and “The Dark Knight Rises” Bane, four-inch action figures.

www.crocs.com and through select retailers and wholesale partners. In celebration of Batman’s 85th anniversary, iconic global footwear brand Crocs is collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to release a limited-edition collection commemorating the DC Super Hero. The full family collection brings the spirit of your favorite comic book character to life through the Batmobile Classic Clogs along with exclusive Jibbitz™ charms. Fans can shop the full collection starting on September 16. Available onand through select retailers and wholesale partners.

And there's more Batman news to come. For fans of Spotify's Batman Unburied podcast, watch for actor Colman Domingo to make an announcement timed to Batman Day. And coming soon from Mattel, a new collaboration with Barbie Signature! Celebrating two of Gotham City's most notorious troublemakers, find out more on September 18 and stay tuned at Mattel Shop and Mattel Creations. MultiVersus, a free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros., is planning a Batman 85th in-game event and will have teases of a new Batman skin in the coming weeks. MultiVersus players can participate through a series of missions, milestones, and daily login rewards. To have gear inspired by Batman that fits in the palm of your hand, celebrate the enduring legacy of the Caped Crusader with global tech accessories brand CASETiFY when they announce a new Batman collection, a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. And something forged in silver is coming soon. Keep an eye out for an announcement from Agoro, eBay, Goldin and Save the Children.




