Baseer Ali Predicts Bigg Boss 19 Winner, Accuses Makers of Bias

Baseer Ali was eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 in Saturday's episode. His fans call the eviction unfair, urging the makers to bring him back as he is the most deserving contestant to be in the house.



In an interview, Baseer Ali claimed that the makers of Bigg Boss 19 are biased. He hinted that the winner of the show could be a Colors TV face.

The show's viewers were quick to predict the winner based on his words. Speculations are doing the rounds that actor Gaurav Khanna could be the winner of the ongoing season.



He also hinted at who would make it to the Top Three Finalists, revealing that he would like to see Amaal, Shehbaaz, and Neelam in the finale round.

