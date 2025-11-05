Baseer Ali or Pranit More: Who Will Make a Re-Entry in BB19?

Bigg Boss Season 19 makers are eliminating strong contestants from the show. Viewers are now irked with the producers as they announced no elimination on Sunday.

Fans of the show are urging the makers to bring back Baseer and Pranit, as their absence is notably visible in the house. Pranit More has been diagnosed with dengue and is on the road to recovery.



The buzz circulating on social media is about who will be making a re-entry into the house. There is a possibility for Pranit More to return as he is still in touch with the Bigg Boss makers.

Let's wait and see whether Pranit More will return to the show or not.

