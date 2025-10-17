Bandla Ganesh Triggers Storm with Cryptic Post

In Tollywood, one single line on social media could send everyone into guessing mode — and that’s exactly what Bandla Ganesh just did. Out of nowhere, he posted on X: “We don’t have to say that this one will be picked up, this one will be picked up. The words are in our hands, but the people will decide whose game it is.”



Within minutes, his post went viral. Fans and followers began speculating — who’s he talking about this time?



Ganesh isn’t new to this kind of stir. He’s known for his fiery tongue and unpredictable outbursts that somehow always make headlines. The timing of this post made things even spicier — there’s already a cold war brewing among a few producers over film releases, credits, and collections. So it didn’t take long for people to link his words to that ongoing feud. Some even felt he was taking a dig at a particular producer, though nothing has been confirmed yet.



Over the years, Ganesh has often delivered such indirect punches. He once declared, “Cinema is not about money, it’s about guts,” a line that went on to become almost his personal slogan. His latest tweet feels like it came from the same zone — part frustration, part showmanship.



He hasn’t named anyone, but the tone carried that familiar bite he’s famous for. And since he hasn’t clarified anything, the guessing game continues. Some think it’s personal; others call it just another Bandla-style punchline. Whatever it is, he’s done what he does best — shake up the calm and get Tollywood talking.

Earlier, producer Bunny Vas expressed unhappiness over Bandla Ganesh for unnecessarily taking names of Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda at the event of 'Little Hearts'