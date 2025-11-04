Bandla Ganesh Takes Swipe at Vijay Deverakonda's Gen Z Persona and Director Choices

Bandla Ganesh's mockery of Vijay Deverakonda's offscreen attitude in the presence of actor Kiran Abbavaram has become a talking point. At a K-Ramp event on Monday evening, the producer of Gabbar Singh and Temper struck a controversial note by taking a swipe at Vijay's flamboyant dressing style and Gen Z-friendly attitude he has been known for since Arjun Reddy.



Ganesh, in his no-holds-barred style, took a dig at Vijay for wearing loose pants and sporting goggles "at night". He also implied that the actor is particular about associating with star directors. A few years ago, after the success of Rangasthalam, director Sukumar's film with Vijay was announced. It got shelved later, though.



Netizens have questioned Ganesh for targeting someone with no background. Film observers feel that the producer couldn't have dared to be overtly critical of someone whose father is a star or has a toxic fan base. "All heroes worth their salt would like to be directed by top-tier filmmakers. It's a natural urge," a movie buff wrote.

