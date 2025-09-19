Bandla Ganesh Slams Big Directors, Praises Little Hearts

Controversial producer Bandla Ganesh made headlines once again with his fiery comments at the success meet of Little Hearts. The youthful romantic entertainer, directed by Srinjith Yerramilli and starring Mouli and Shivani Nagaram, has been winning hearts with its simple storytelling and has impressed critics, audiences, and even celebrities.



At the event, Bandla Ganesh showered praise on the film while taking a sharp dig at established filmmakers. “All the big directors should hang their heads in shame. A film made on just ₹2 crore is bringing audiences to theatres with its entertaining content,” he said, drawing loud reactions from the crowd.



Turning to the film’s lead actor, Mouli, Ganesh offered a word of caution. “Don’t get carried away by tweets and best wishes from stars like Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda. Stay grounded. Remember, every Friday brings a new hero, so plan your career carefully,” he advised.

