Parakramam to hit screens on August 22.

'Parakramam' is directed by Bandi Saroj Kumar. He is the hero of the movie and has produced it under the banner of BSK Mainstream. Sruthi Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi, Mohan Senapati, Nikhil Gopu and Anil Kumar are also playing the lead roles. The film has completed its shooting and is ready for a grand release on August 22nd.

Bandi Saroj Kumar carved a niche with 'Nirbandham 1 & 2' and 'Mangalyaam', which amassed millions of views on YouTube. His appeal for rewarding his craft through voluntary online payments was successful.Speaking on Tuesday, Bandi Saroj Kumar said that he is glad Parakramam is coming out in theatres on the birthday of his favourite movie icon, Chiranjeevi. "People don't like it when I don't put 'garu' after his name. But I don't see a point. If you call your mother 'Amma garu', you sound like a servant, not a child. Similarly, to me, Chiranjeevi is an emotion. I call him just Chiranjeevi. Coming to 'Parakramam', this is a story of a class war. I come from a lower-middle-class family. When I used to stay at a boys hostel in Narayanaguda in Hyderabad, a rich brat, who was the son of a rich RTO officer, used to stay in the neighbourhood. Once when I was practising batting all alone, he called me and said something that reflected his classist mindset. He looked down upon me. That day, I resolved that I must reach a position when he will look up to me. I thank him for what I am today. My previous releases were digital. 'Nirbandham 1 & 2' and 'Mangalyaam' received so much love from the viewers on YouTube. Those movies were written on set. When I wanted to make a feature film for the theatres, I changed my style. I wrote three scripts but tore them down. I decided that I will write 'Parakramam' on the go. I wrote this film entirely on the location! Lovaraju, my character in the film, comes from the bottom rung of society. So many people in the industry are welcoming of me. They have supported me. I am happy to be worthy of their support," Saroj said.Saroj also introduced his core team, one after another. He spoke of the film's memorable characters on the occasion. "Like in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, none of the characters in 'Parakramam' are meaningless. They all have a purpose," Saroj said.The film's Release Announcement teaser is superb. Like the Teaser, it hits the ball out of the park with its rawness and realistic execution. This August 22nd, the Telugu audience might be in for a cult hit.