Bambi’s Iconic Twitterpated Scene Still Charms Audiences Eight Decades Later

Disney’s 1942 animated classic Bambi, directed by David Hand and inspired by Felix Salten’s novel, continues to charm audiences more than eight decades later — especially its iconic “Twitterpated” scene, celebrated for its humour, realism and emotional depth.

Set in a colourful spring meadow, the sequence follows young Bambi, Thumper the rabbit, and Flower the skunk as they learn about the dizzying nature of love under the reluctant guidance of Friend Owl. The term “twitterpated,” introduced comically in this scene, has since become part of pop culture as a playful expression for infatuation.

Breakdown of the Classic Moment

The scene begins with the trio watching birds flirt and swoop around playfully. Confused, they seek answers:

Flower: “Well! What's the matter with them?”

Thumper: “Why are they acting that way?”

Friend Owl: “Why, don’t you know? They’re twitterpated!”

Owl’s colourful explanation of springtime romantic chaos — “weak knees,” “whirling heads,” and uncontrollable feelings — leaves the young trio horrified. They vow that such silliness will never happen to them.

But, in classic comedic irony, each falls head-over-heels moments later:

Thumper bounces away toward a doe-eyed bunny, Flower swoons over a female skunk, and Bambi meets Faline — marking a turning point in his coming-of-age journey.

Animation Craft and Production Choices

Animator Marc Davis drew Thumper’s exaggerated gestures from studying live rabbits, giving the character a lively, believable energy.

A song titled “Twitterpated,” written by Frank Churchill and Larry Morey, was originally planned for the scene. However, Disney ultimately removed it to preserve the film’s naturalistic tone — avoiding music-driven storytelling for the animals. This allowed Friend Owl’s comedic monologue to become the centrepiece of the moment.

Child actor Peter Behn voiced Thumper, whose mischievous timing and adorable defiance made him one of the studio’s most beloved secondary characters.

Cultural Legacy

The “Twitterpated” scene remains one of the funniest and most quoted moments in Bambi, offering levity amid the film’s emotional undertones, including its darker themes of loss and maturity — most notably the tragic death of Bambi’s mother. More than 80 years later, the scene continues to inspire memes, articles, and nostalgic rediscovery as newer generations explore Disney’s Golden Age storytelling — a timeless blend of innocence, humour, and innovation.