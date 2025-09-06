Visual Treat: Prodduturu Dasara Documentary Wows Audience

The documentary ‘Prodduturu Dasara’, presented by Balcony Originals and Bushetti Jewellers, was produced by Prem Kumar Valapala. The documentary was directed by Murali Krishna Tumma. It was screened on Friday (September 5). The special screening was attended by chief guests Karuna Kumar, Viplav, Mahesh Vitta, and Uday Gurrala. After the documentary screening...

Director Karuna Kumar said, “Documentaries showcase events or facts related to a person. A good documentary has a larger reach than a film. People often think documentaries are not engaging, but ‘Prodduturu Dasara’ feels incredibly engaging and wonderful. They’ve broken the stereotypes about how a documentary should be made. Yashwanth Nag provided excellent music. The background score and songs gave me goosebumps. The use of AI was brilliantly showcased. Documentaries are screened at numerous international film festivals. A documentary is history in visual form. Congratulations to everyone who made ‘Prodduturu Dasara’ so wonderfully”

Mahesh Vitta said, “Thanks to Prem garu for bringing ‘Prodduturu Dasara’ to everyone. I always talk about the Dasara celebrations in our town. The festival is spectacular for ten days. It’s even grander than what’s shown in the documentary. Dasara is celebrated magnificently in ten temples. On the 11th day, there’s no space even for vehicles. Crackers brought from Shivakasi are burst for an hour. Dasara in Prodduturu is truly spectacular”

Director Uday Gurrala said, “I also entered the industry by making documentaries. Documentaries preserve truths and showcase them to future generations. Prodduturu Dasara has been captured in a way that will stay with the people there forever. I didn’t know Dasara is celebrated so grandly in Prodduturu in the Telugu states. After watching this documentary, I understood the greatness of Prodduturu Dasara. Yashwanth Nag’s music felt amazing”

Producer Prem Kumar said, “Thanks to everyone who attended the ‘Prodduturu Dasara’ screening. Balcony Originals was started three years ago. Until now, people thought our area was only about violence. But now, I’m showcasing stories rooted in our culture. Yashwanth’s music and Nikhil’s camera work were outstanding. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this documentary”

Actor Viplav said, “I’ve known Prem Kumar for a long time. I’ve been trying to work on a project with him for a while. I hope he takes me to the next Dasara celebration”

Jayasimha said, “In the ‘Prodduturu Dasara’ documentary, we showcased the visuals of the celebrations there. Hats off to Prem for producing it with high quality without any compromise. I hope they make many more such great projects. I wish Balcony Originals makes more projects. Yashwanth Nag gave excellent music. Thanks to Bushetti Jewellers”

Director Murali Krishna said, “Thanks to everyone who attended the ‘Prodduturu Dasara’ screening. Thanks to producer Prem Kumar for supporting me in this journey. I did my best to make this documentary. I hope everyone likes our documentary”

Actor Davood said, “I’m from Prodduturu. I acted in Sridevi Soda Center under Karuna Kumar’s direction. During the success meet of that film in Prodduturu, he mentioned my name. Meeting him again here today feels joyful. I used to tell everyone that Dasara is celebrated grandly in our town, that it’s called Siri Puram, and that there’s a lot of gold. Everyone knows Dasara is celebrated well in Prodduturu. But with this documentary, they’ve shown ‘Prodduturu Dasara’ to the entire world.”