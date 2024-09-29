Why are people afraid of you: Karan Johar asks Balayya

Nandamuri Balakrishna was won the hearts of the audience with his straight forward talk. After he received the legacy award, Karan Johar asked if he could pose a few questions to him. Balayya sat down for a chit chat with KJO, who put a disclaimer saying, “I have been prompted by Rana to ask these questions. So anything goes wrong, please ask him.”



Here’s what happened:



Karan: When was the first time you heard somebody say ‘Jai Balayya’

NBK: You know the story of Abhimanyu? I heard Jai Balayya when I was in my mother’s womb



KJo: Who was the worst guest on your talk show?



NBK: They were introverts till they came on my show. But once they came to my show, they became the best!

KJo: Why is everyone afraid of you, including me in this very moment?



NBK: They all love me. But sometimes they irritate me and so give them a return gift!

KJo: Between Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venky, who’s your favourite?

NBK: Let me ask you who’s your favourite among the Khans?

KJo: Eternally Shah Rukh Khan because he’s the reason I am here. That’s why I love him the most.

KJo: Now tell me who’s yours?



NBK: They are all legends.

Karan Johar then requested Balayya to sing and the senior Nandamuri actor was heard singing the famous Kishore Kumar song, “Dil Aisa Kisi Ne Mera Toda, Barbaadi Ki Taraf Aisa Moda."

