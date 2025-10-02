Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thandavam Set for Theatrical Release on Dec 5

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s much-awaited Akhanda 2: Thaandavam will hit theatres on December 5, 2025. The film, produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under 14 Reels Plus and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, is in its final stage of post-production.

The release poster, featuring Balakrishna in a fierce, divine avatar wielding a massive trident, has already set the internet buzzing. With S Thaman’s high-voltage score and Boyapati’s larger-than-life canvas, the sequel promises a grand spectacle.

The film stars Samyuktha as the female lead, alongside Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshali Malhotra in key roles.

