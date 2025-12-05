Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 Release Postponed

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who scored back-to-back hits with Akhanda and Bhagavanth Kesari, has been hit with an unexpected setback. His much-awaited sequel, Akhanda 2, has been indefinitely postponed. The film was originally scheduled to be released on December 5, but it now needs more time before reaching theatres.



According to sources, Nandamuri fans are disappointed by these sudden developments. Akhanda 2 reportedly did business worth around Rs 200 crore, including Rs 115 crore theatrical rights across India and an OTT deal estimated at Rs 85 crore. However, financial backlogs on the producers’ end have brought everything to a halt.



After cancelling the premiere shows yesterday evening, the team initially considered proceeding with the U.S. premieres and pushing the India release to Friday. But the latest update confirms that all plans are now on hold, and a new release date will be announced later.



This news comes as a shock to the trade and audience, especially considering that the first Akhanda was a massive blockbuster. A sequel facing financial hurdles of this scale was unexpected.



The delays seem to be linked to financial issues involving 14 Reels Plus, their previous commitments, and pending dues from the distribution side for Akhanda 2.



The makers made a wise move by cancelling the U.S. premieres instead of releasing it overseas first and then attempting a delayed India release. A complete pause is a safer decision at this point.



The team is expected to resolve the financial hurdles soon and announce a fresh release date.



More details soon.

