Balakrishna Wins Hearts with Special Gifts for Ram Charan’s Twins

Ram Charan and Upasana were recently blessed with twins—a baby boy and a baby girl. Celebrities have been pouring in with their best wishes, and the latest to join the list is Nandamuri Balakrishna, who sent a thoughtful gift to the couple.



Surprising many, Balakrishna sent an idol of Lord Venkateswara, a flower bouquet, Prasad, and toys for the newborns. Mega fans are overjoyed by this heartwarming gesture. While Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi are often seen as rivals in the industry, "NBK" maintains a great friendship with Charan.



When his daughter, Klin Kaara, was born, Charan won an Oscar for RRR. Now, with the arrival of the twins, fans are speculating that his upcoming film, PEDDI, will be another massive hit.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features music by AR Rahman. It will hit the screens on April 30.

