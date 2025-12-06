Balakrishna Steps In, Akhanda 2 Likely to Release on December 25

Seasoned star Nandamuri Balakrishna has reportedly stepped in to resolve the financial issues surrounding his highly anticipated film Akhanda 2. According to a source, the actor is willing to adjust nearly Rs 20 crore from his remuneration to help his producers clear dues and ensure the film’s smooth release. “No Telugu star would have done this,” the source said, adding that the producers are simultaneously holding negotiations to settle payments and secure clearance from the Madras High Court.



With discussions reportedly in their final stages, the team is now considering a suitable release date. Distributors in the USA have been urging for clarity, but the makers are navigating multiple challenges. The initial plan was to release the film on December 12, but the date was reconsidered due to the release of Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire And Ash on December 19, which would require them to surrender several theatres.



Releasing on December 19 was also evaluated but later dropped due to the risk of a direct clash with Avatar in the US and European markets, where theatre availability would be limited. The latest buzz suggests that Akhanda 2 is now being planned for a worldwide release on December 25, aiming to fully capitalise on the holiday season and draw massive crowds from the Nandamuri fanbase.



The source further revealed that a TDP MP has extended support to the makers by offering financial assistance to ease the burden and facilitate a grand release. “Admirers of Balakrishna have come out in full support to clear the roadblocks and pave the way for another box office winner,” the source added.