Balakrishna Is Most Professional Actor, Says Laya

Former heroine Laya, who quietly stepped away from films over a decade ago and settled in the US, is back in the limelight. After regaining popularity through her dance reels from the United States, the actress is now making her comeback with Sivaji’s Sampradayini Suppini Suddhapusani. In a recent interview, Laya spoke fondly about her experience working with Nandamuri Balakrishna.



Laya had earlier shared screen space with Balakrishna in the 2004 film Vijayendra Varma. Recalling her time on the sets, she said, “Balakrishna is the most professional and easy-to-work-with star. He keeps the atmosphere light on the sets and always makes everyone laugh. He is extremely disciplined and a very talented co-star.” She also expressed her wish to collaborate with him again in the future.



With many senior heroes now keen on pairing up with experienced actresses, Laya could well make a fitting match opposite Balakrishna, especially considering his penchant for double-role entertainers. It remains to be seen if such a collaboration materialises.



Though her re-entry project Tammudu did not create much impact, Laya is hopeful that Sivaji’s web film will help her make a strong impression once again. A successful outing could potentially open doors to bigger projects.



Laya made a notable mark in Tollywood with successful films like Swayamvaram, Manoharam and Preminchu, in which her portrayal of a blind girl earned her praise for her performance. Known for choosing content-driven roles over glamour, she moved to the US after marrying a doctor, before now returning to the industry with renewed enthusiasm.

