Balakrishna Is Inspiring, Yet to Get His Rs 30 Crore Pay for Akhanda 2?

Unlike many other top stars, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to remain modest with his remuneration. Despite delivering hits like Akhanda and Bhagavanth Kesari, and an average grosser like Daaku Maharaj, he has not hiked his fee. “He charged Rs 30 crore plus for Akhanda 2 and hasn’t received his full pay yet,” says a source.



According to the insider, Balakrishna has always been supportive of producers and avoids putting financial pressure on them. “He worked for 120 days on this film, promoted the Aghora-centric drama in Mumbai and Chennai, and gave the project a much-needed boost,” the source adds.



Balakrishna firmly believes that producers must make profits to survive in the industry, rather than being squeezed by exorbitant star remunerations. “He reaches the sets on time, works tirelessly even in sub-zero temperatures in Georgia, and gives his all once he dons the makeup,” the insider explains.



At a time when even flop actors are reportedly charging Rs 20 to 25 crore in the Telugu film industry, Balakrishna’s remuneration is seen as reasonable and commendable. “He didn’t raise any objections about releasing Akhanda 2 on December 5 and gave his go-ahead before financiers halted the release,” the source concludes.