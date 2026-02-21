Balakrishna Inaugurates and Drinks Tea at His Fan’s Shop

Nandamuri Balakrishna is widely known for his deep affection towards his fans, and a recent incident from Hindupur has once again made him the talk of the town. The actor-politician recently inaugurated a tea stall at the request of one of his female fans. Adding to her joy, Balakrishna also drank tea at the stall, leaving the fan overwhelmed and surprising his followers across the state. The video of the moment has since gone viral, with fans praising his humility and grounded nature.



Apart from being known for his intense, high-octane action entertainers, Balakrishna has also earned respect for his role as the MLA of Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He continues to balance his political responsibilities and film career effectively.



According to sources, even during the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, when former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party swept the polls, Balakrishna stood firm and emerged victorious from Hindupur with a bigger margin than in 2014. “Balakrishna has become a darling of Hindupur voters, which includes large numbers of BCs and Muslim voters, along with people from other communities. Everyone stood firmly behind the son of legendary NTR,” a source said.



Apart from being a matinee idol who enjoys massive popularity with blockbusters like Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy,



Balakrishna is also actively involved in welfare activities in his constituency. “He has ensured surplus water for both drinking and agricultural needs, and a branch of the Basavatarakam Hospital under his patronage provides quality treatment to poor patients with care and concern,” said veteran producer T Prasanna Kumar.



He further added that the once-barren stretch between Anantapur and Bengaluru has now turned lush and green, with grape gardens lining the route. “Despite his busy shooting schedule, Balakrishna spends two to three hours daily interacting with people from his constituency and extends support in every possible way, including financial assistance,” he noted. He also mentioned that Balakrishna’s wife, Vasundhara Devi, frequently visits Hindupur and actively helps resolve people’s issues.



In 2024 elections, Balakrishna was asked to expand his campaign trail on the request of party workers and he toured all of Rayalaseema region and the alliance bagged more than 50-odd seats including 10 wins from Anantapur alone. “His charisma and crowd pulling prowess is unmatched both on screen and in the political arena too,” he concludes.

