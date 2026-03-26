Balakrishna Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Prominent actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema. He received the accolade at the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, which commenced in the national capital on Wednesday.



The grand award ceremony was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the award, recognising Balakrishna’s remarkable service to the film industry.



Alongside Balakrishna, Lifetime Achievement honours were also conferred upon veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late legendary actor Dharmendra. Members of Dharmendra’s family were present to receive the award on his behalf.



The festival was officially inaugurated with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. She was joined by her cabinet members Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, along with prominent actresses Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharmila Tagore.

Balakrishna’s recognition has sparked widespread celebrations among fans and industry colleagues, with many extending heartfelt congratulations for this rare milestone.

On the work front, Balakrishna has begun shooting for his next film with director Gopichand Malineni, which is being touted as an action-adventure entertainer.

