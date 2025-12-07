Balakrishna Greets Akhanda Producer Raam Achanta

Despite his much hyped film Akhanda 2 was deferred due to producers financial dispute, seasoned star Balakrishna hasn't taken it too seriously and hoping that the issue would be resolved very soon.

Meanwhile, he greeted one of producers Raam Achanta on his birthday on Saturday. Thanking Balakrishna for his large heartedness, Ram Achanta wrote on his X.

"The best thing that happened to me is our #BalayyaBabu wishing me on my b’day & giving us immense strength in these tough times.

Thank you for your invaluable support at this moment sir.

Such a pure soul at heart..

JAI BALAYYA"

Actually, 14 Reels Plus Entertainment have delivered a blockbuster Legend with Balakrishna and also made big ticket movies like Dhookudu, 1 Nenokkadine and Aagadu with Mahesh Babu to carve a niche for themselves in Tollywood.