Balakrishna Gifts Trident to UP CM, Strikes Deal with Zee Studios for Hindi Release

After reigning stars like Allu Arjun and Ram Charan promoted Pushpa: The Rule and Game Changer in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, seasoned star Nandamuri Balakrishna has now met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his office on Tuesday.

“Despite his busy schedule, the UP CM spared some time to meet the Akhanda 2 team and even viewed select rushes of the film. He was impressed with the scale, the devotional narrative, and the way the film presents timeless values,” says a source.



As a gesture of respect, the team presented Yogi Adityanath with a custom symbolic trident. “The Chief Minister appreciated the makers for delivering a devotional film at a time when such content resonates strongly with audiences,” the source adds.



The high-profile meeting not only strengthens the film’s pan-India positioning but also boosts its visibility in the North Indian market. Although popular Hindi distributors such as Karan Johar and Anil Thadani were considered, the makers ultimately finalised a deal with Zee Studios.

“They chose Zee Studios because of its vast distribution network and multiple channels in various languages, which will help promote the film effectively in North India and connect better with Hindi-speaking audiences,” the source explains.

Director Boyapati Srinu has earlier stated that the story of Akhanda 2 is “the soul of India,” while Balakrishna describes it as a celebration of Sanatana Dharma, which also aligns closely with the BJP’s cultural ideology.

In a move to ensure authenticity, Nandamuri Balakrishna has dubbed for his character in Hindi as well. “He took time to master the language and delivered the dialogues in his inimitable style,” the source reveals.

“Every Telugu film cannot become a pan-India film—only those with universal themes can truly resonate with non-Telugu audiences. With the growing admiration and respect for Hindu ideals, Akhanda 2 fits the bill as it propagates ancient Hindu culture and values for human well-being. Boyapati Srinu has done a great job,” the source says. Akhanda 2 is slated for a worldwide release on December 5.

