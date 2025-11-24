Akhanda 2: Balakrishna Eyes Hindi Market, To Dub in Hindi

Seasoned star Nandamuri Balakrishna is planning to dub in Hindi for his much-awaited sequel, Akhanda 2. A source reveals, “Balakrishna wants to dub for himself in the Hindi version to give authenticity to his revered role of the Aghora. He has already completed dubbing for the Telugu version, and to connect more closely with Hindi-speaking audiences, he is sparing time to master the language and deliver dialogues in his inimitable style.”

The makers believe the film’s theme has pan-India potential. “Every Telugu movie can’t become a pan-India film, but only those with universal themes can resonate with non-Telugu audiences. With the growing admiration and respect for Hinduism and its ideals, Akhanda 2 fits the bill perfectly as it propagates ancient Hindu culture and ideals for human well-being, and director Boyapati Srinu has done a great job,” the source adds.



After Akhanda stormed the Telugu box office, expectations were high that its sequel would resonate with audiences across India. Apart from Balakrishna’s Hindi dubbing, the film’s release has been slightly delayed due to extensive VFX and post-production work. Producer Ram Achanta admits, “We want to present a magnum opus. Since some post-production work requires more time to meet the highest standards, we decided to defer the release by a couple of weeks. The Hindi version is also getting ready for worldwide release.”



As for distribution in the North India, speculations are rife about big Bollywood names stepping in. “We haven’t finalized Hindi distributors yet. Once we lock the release date, we may approach leading distributors like Karan Johar or Anil Thadani. The film is expected to hit screens in the next two to three months,” Achanta concludes.