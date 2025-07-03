Former Child Artist of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bags Key Role in Akhanda 2

The makers of the much-hyped Akhanda 2 have unveiled the first look of Harshali Malhotra as Janani. Harshali, who won hearts nationwide as the adorable Munni in Salman Khan’s blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is now making her Tollywood debut with this high-octane sequel.

"She looks stunning in a traditional saree with a delightful smile, and her role will be significant in our magnum opus," says producer Raam Achanta. “We browsed through many names before zeroing in on Harshali, as she fit the bill perfectly,” he adds.

Already, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, which brings back the successful combination of Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu, has sparked sky-high expectations among fans. “Our team promises to surpass the predecessor Akhanda in every dimension—be it story, scale, production, or technical brilliance,” points out Raam Achanta of 14 Reels Plus, who is producing the film along with Gopichand Achanta. “We are also proud to be associated with Balakrishna’s daughter, M. Tejaswini Nandamuri, who is presenting this big-ticket entertainer,” he concludes.

Adding to the excitement, Tollywood’s lucky charm Samyuktha, plays the female lead, while the dynamic Aadhi Pinisetty takes on an intense role expected to leave a powerful impact.

Akhanda 2 is gearing up for a massive pan-India release on September 25, perfectly timed for the Dussehra festival.