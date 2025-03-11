BAIDA Trailer Unveiled: A Sci-Fi Supernatural Thriller Redefining Indian Cinema

The highly anticipated trailer of BAIDA, Sudhanshu Rai’s sci-fi supernatural thriller, is finally out, creating a buzz across social media. Touted as the No. 1 Most Anticipated Indian Movie on IMDb, BAIDA is set to release nationwide on March 21. Directed by Puneet Sharma, the film promises a never-seen-before cinematic experience, blending supernatural elements with cutting-edge sci-fi storytelling.

The trailer, launched at PVR Noida, introduces viewers to a dark and mysterious world where an ominous force, Pishaach, manipulates time and defies the natural order of life and death. The film follows a former spy, played by Sudhanshu Rai, who finds himself entangled in a deadly game of fate and supernatural forces. With glimpses of spiritual amalgamation and scientific energies intertwining, BAIDA teases a gripping battle between good and evil.

Since its YouTube release, the trailer has drawn comparisons to globally acclaimed series like Stranger Things and Dark, as well as Indian cinematic masterpieces such as Tumbbad and Bramayugam. The film is based on one of the most celebrated stories penned by Sudhanshu Rai, adding to its intrigue and anticipation.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Rai expressed his excitement, stating, “BAIDA is a film where the story is the hero. It transports viewers into an enigmatic world with compelling characters and a gripping narrative. Rambabu’s journey through the unknown is something never witnessed on the big screen before. Holi is around the corner, and I wish everyone a joyous festival along with an unforgettable experience watching BAIDA.”

Director Puneet Sharma echoed this sentiment, highlighting the film’s unique concept. “Today’s audiences seek stories that challenge their imagination, and BAIDA delivers just that. The growing buzz around the film is truly encouraging, and we promise a thrilling, genre-defying experience in cinemas.”

Featuring an ensemble cast including Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Tarun Khanna, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, BAIDA is backed by a talented team. The film’s editor, Pratheek Shetty (Kantara, 777 Charlie), and music composers Karthik Chennoji Rao and Ronada Bakkesh further elevate its cinematic appeal.

Distributed by Panorama Studios, BAIDA is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025, promising a thrilling journey into a world where time, death, and dark powers collide.