Bahubali Rocket Makes Film Crew Happy, Says Rajamouli

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the visionary behind the Baahubali franchise, took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of its most powerful rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) — fondly nicknamed ‘Bahubali’.

The rocket successfully carried ISRO’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, into orbit, marking another major milestone in India’s space journey and enhancing the nation’s television broadcasting, telecom, and broadband infrastructure.



Expressing his pride and excitement, Rajamouli wrote,



“Congratulations to ISRO… A proud moment for India. Onwards and upwards!”



The nickname ‘Bahubali’ was inspired by Rajamouli’s epic blockbuster, owing to the rocket’s massive size and strength — much like the mighty hero from the film.



The Baahubali series — Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion — recently returned to the big screen as a re-edited single version titled Baahubali: The Epic, currently running in theatres.

ISRO’s remarkable achievement once again underscores India’s growing prowess in space technology, while Rajamouli’s message of admiration beautifully bridges cinema and science — two domains where India continues to soar.