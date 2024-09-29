Bahirbhoomi to release on October 4

The film "Bahirbhoomi," featuring Noel and Rishita Nellore in lead roles, is set for a spectacular theatrical release on October 4th. Produced by Machha Venu Madhav under the Mahakali Productions banner, the movie is directed by Rampasad Konduru.





A lavish pre-release event took place recently at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad. During the event, producer Venu Madhav conveyed his excitement about the occasion and acknowledged the contributions of everyone involved, from the set boy to the lead actors. He announced that the film would be released in multiple languages following its launch and introduced a social media contest: three individuals using the hashtag "#Bahirbhoomi" will each be rewarded with INR 5,000. The movie trailer will also feature on a billboard in New York's Times Square.

Director Rampasad Konduru discussed the importance of the title "Bahirbhoomi," which reflects land disputes between villages. He commended Venu Madhav and emphasized that the audience would grasp the title's significance after watching the film. He expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for their support.





Lead actor Noel praised producer Venu Madhav and stated that the film contains all the elements needed to engage audiences. He recognized the contributions of the cast and crew, including co-star Rishita Nellore and music director Ajay, whose songs will further enrich the movie.

Rishita Nellore expressed her gratitude to the director for casting her in the film. She noted that the film was shot in just 21 days and commended the support from Noel and the entire team.



Actress Garima Singh, making her Telugu debut, shared her excitement for her role.



Music director Ajay Patnaik, along with Jabardasth Phani and actor Chitra Sreenu, reflected on their experiences. Phani highlighted the comedic elements in his scenes, while Sreenu discussed his unexpected role in the film.



Cinematographer Praveen Komari shared his positive experience working on "Bahirbhoomi" and expressed his hopes for the movie's success.

