BAFTAs Nominees in Main Categories

London: Here are the nominees that will compete in the main categories for Britain's BAFTA film awards to be held on Sunday 22 February in London -- three weeks before the Oscars in Hollywood.

American offbeat thriller "One Battle After Another" led the shortlist with 14 nominations, followed by the vampire period film "Sinners", which was nominated 13 times.

- Best film -



"Hamnet"



"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

- Best director -



Yorgos Lanthimos, "Bugonia"



Chloe Zhao, "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

- Best leading actress -



Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"



Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

- Best leading actor -



Robert Aramayo, "I Swear"



Timothee Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"

- Best supporting actress -



Odessa A'zion, "Marty Supreme"



Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"

Carey Mulligan, "The Ballad of Wallis Island"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Emily Watson, "Hamnet"

- Best supporting actor -



Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"



Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"

Peter Mullan, "I Swear"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Sentimental Value"

- Outstanding British film -



"28 Years Later"



"The Ballad of Wallis Island"

"Bridget Jones, Mad About the Boy"

"Die My Love"

"H is for Hawk"

"Hamnet"

"I Swear"

"Mr Burton"

"Pillion"

"Steve"

- Film not in the English Language -



"It Was Just an Accident" (France)



"The Secret Agent" (Brazil)

"Sentimental Value" (Norway)

"Sirat" (Spain)

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia)

- Films with most nominations -



"One Battle After Another", 14



"Sinners", 13

"Marty Supreme", 11

"Hamnet", 11

"Frankenstein", 9

"Sentimental Value", 9



