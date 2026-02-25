BAFTA Launches Comprehensive Review After N-Word Incident at 2026 Ceremony

London: Following the controversy at the 2026 EE Film Awards, British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has confirmed that a "comprehensive review" is underway after a racial slur was audibly shouted during Sunday night's ceremony. The incident occurred while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the award for Best Visual Effects. A guest in the audience, John Davidson MBE, involuntarily shouted the N-word, prompting a brief moment in which both presenters visibly froze before continuing with professionalism, as per Variety. In a letter sent to members on Tuesday, BAFTA Chair Sara Putt and CEO Jane Millichip addressed the controversy directly. "We would like to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all," the letter, obtained by Variety, stated, adding that the academy takes "full responsibility for putting our guests and members of the academy in a very difficult situation."

The letter follows a public apology posted on BAFTA's Instagram account, in which the academy apologised unreservedly to Jordan and Lindo. https://www.instagram.com/p/DVJXe_jCLI-/?img_index=1 The statement acknowledged that the language used "carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many" and praised the actors for their "incredible dignity and professionalism." Davidson, a Tourette syndrome campaigner and executive producer of the nominated film 'I Swear', has devoted his life to raising awareness about the neurological condition. BAFTA and broadcaster BBC clarified that the slur was an involuntary verbal tic, known as coprolalia, associated with Tourette syndrome and was not intentional or reflective of Davidson's beliefs.



According to BAFTA's letter, the academy had prepared extensively to accommodate Davidson's attendance. Audience members were informed prior to the ceremony- and reminded during the event- that involuntary strong and offensive language, noises or movements could occur. However, BAFTA acknowledged that "our intention to be inclusive in no way diminishes the impact of what happened." During the ceremony, Davidson also shouted other profanities, including "shut the fk up" during Putt's speech and "fk you" during the Best Children's and Family Film acceptance. He later chose to leave the auditorium and watch the remainder of the event from a screen. BAFTA thanked him for his "dignity and consideration" in doing so. Davidson has since issued his own statement, saying he was "deeply mortified" and emphasising that his tics are not a reflection of his personal views or character.



The controversy has triggered broader debate around the intersection of disability awareness and racial harm. The BBC issued a separate apology for failing to edit out the slur despite the ceremony being broadcast on a two-hour delay. Critics noted that other moments, including filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr.'s "Free Palestine" remark, were edited out for time. Internally, the fallout has been significant, with at least one BAFTA judge reportedly resigning over what was described as the "utterly unforgivable" handling of the situation, as per Variety. The newly announced review comes six years after BAFTA undertook a major seven-month internal overhaul aimed at improving diversity, resulting in more than 120 changes to its voting, membership and campaigning processes.

