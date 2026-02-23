Bafta Film Awards 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’, Robert Aramayo lead winners

London: As the curtains came down on Sunday night at London's Royal Festival Hall, the BAFTA Film Awards delivered drama, history, and a few gasp-worthy moments, with One Battle After Another, Sinners, and I Swear emerging as some of the biggest winners of the event. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another dominated the evening as it walked away with six awards, including Best Film and Best Director. Close on its heels was Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which made BAFTA history by winning three awards, the most ever for a film by a Black filmmaker at the British Academy. Meanwhile, Kirk Jones' I Swear, a Tourette's Syndrome advocacy dramedy, stunned the audience with three wins, including two industry-voted honours and one decided by the public.

The biggest surprise came when I Swear star Robert Aramayo picked up not one, but two trophies, Rising Star and Best Actor, in a fiercely competitive category. His Best Actor win was met with audible gasps inside the hall. The film also secured the Best Casting award. Going into the ceremony, the race had been tight. One Battle After Another led the nominations with 14 nods, followed closely by Sinners with 13, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme were tied at 11 each. By the end of the night, Anderson's film claimed Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn. Sinners also had a landmark night. Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress, while Ryan Coogler took home Best Original Screenplay, becoming the first Black filmmaker to win in the category. The film also picked up Best Original Score, completing its historic triple win. Check out the full list of winners.



Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another (winner)

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island Bridget

Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet (winner I Swear