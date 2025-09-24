Badshah’s North America Tour Grosses Rs 52 Crore, Sets Global Benchmark for Indian Hip-Hop

Indian rapper Badshah’s ‘The Unfinished Tour’ has made history, grossing over $6 million (₹52 crore) and drawing more than 45,000 fans across U.S. arenas in New Jersey, Virginia, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago. The production, costing $2 million, is being hailed as the most lavish stagecraft in Indian hip-hop history.

The tour featured special appearances by Nora Fatehi, Mickey Singh, and Bohemia, with support acts Aastha Gill and Badal, leaving audiences across age groups mesmerized. Beyond entertainment, Badshah leveraged his platform to rally global support for victims of recent natural disasters in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Hailing from a modest background and starting with a mere ₹200 paycheck, Badshah has become one of India’s richest and most prolific rappers, setting a benchmark for Indian hip-hop internationally—similar to Diljit Dosanjh’s breakthrough for Punjabi music and Arijit Singh’s global success in Hindi music.

Offstage, Badshah has made strides in the global fashion arena, appearing at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, while planning further independent music releases, Bollywood tracks, and international brand collaborations this year.