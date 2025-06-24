Badshah To Make Paris Fashion Week Debut With Mike Amiri

Acclaimed Indian music luminary and recognized style icon, Badshah, is set to make a momentous ingress into the echelons of high fashion with his inaugural presence at Paris Fashion Week.

This milestone heralds a significant expansion of his influence within the global sartorial landscape.

Credible sources confirm that the multi-hyphenate artist, notably the first Indian pop and hip-hop figure to attend Paris Men’s Fashion Week, will grace the prestigious Amiri Spring/Summer 2026 invitation-only runway presentation as a distinguished global guest of the designer. The showcase is anticipated to draw an assembly of eminent artists from across the globe, with Badshah holding the unique distinction of being the sole Indian invitee.



Badshah’s participation in Paris Fashion Week profoundly underscores his evolving trajectory from a music industry titan to a formidable presence within the global fashion discourse. His distinctive aesthetic and proven ability to set trends have positioned his foray into the Parisian fashion scene as a highly anticipated event among industry cognoscenti and his devoted following.



A confidant privy to the developments remarks, "For him, as an artist, the continuous exploration of novel avenues for expression is paramount. Fashion, akin to music, serves as a potent conduit for self-articulation and a universal dialect. He is exceptionally eager to immerse himself in the profound creativity and innovation that Paris Fashion Week embodies, and to experience its essence firsthand. His long-standing acquaintance with Mike Amiri and his consistent patronage of the brand further deepens the significance of this collaboration.”



His meticulously curated itinerary notably features an exclusive front-row perspective at the Mike Amiri Spring/Summer 2026 collection unveiling, a brand widely lauded for its rock-and-roll inspired luxury and unparalleled craftsmanship. Furthermore, credible intelligence suggests that following the show, Badshah will engage with fashion's elite at exclusive cocktail receptions, hosted by Vanguard, a house synonymous with avant-garde design and the venerable Christian Louboutin, celebrated for its iconic red-soled creations. His engagements will also extend to an exclusive-meet up with his considerable fanbase in Paris.



Badshah’s attendance at these high-profile engagements is anticipated to cultivate considerable discourse, thereby solidifying his standing as a cultural arbiter whose expansive influence now seamlessly bridges the realms of music, lifestyle and the zenith of global fashion.

