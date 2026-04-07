Badshah Apologizes to NCW for ‘Tateeree', Pledges Education for 50 EWS Girls

New Delhi: Rapper-singer Badshah on Tuesday apologised to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his song "Tateeree" and pledged to work for women's empowerment, including sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections.Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, landed in controversy last month following the release of the song "Tateeree".

He appeared before the commission in connection with a suo motu case taken up over the song. Also present at the hearing were directors Joban Sandhu and Mahavir Singh, and producer Hiten.

The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who said the lyrics and presentation of the song had hurt the dignity and decency of women.

Rahatkar expressed deep concern over the damage caused to the dignity of women and directed those concerned to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.

All those present submitted unconditional written apologies before the commission and expressed regret over the harm caused to society.

Badshah told the commission that he would work for the upliftment of women and society and would create a positive song on women's empowerment within four months.

"I will work for the upliftment of women and society. I will present a positive song on women's empowerment within four months and will not be involved in any such activity in future," he told the commission.

He also said he would sponsor the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections.

The commission said all parties assured it that they would refrain from such activities in future.