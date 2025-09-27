Badri Actress Ameesha Patel Reveals her Hollywood Crush

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who also charmed Telugu audiences with Badri, recently made headlines with her candid confession about Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.



Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Ameesha revealed that she has adored Cruise since childhood. “I’ve liked Tom Cruise since I was a kid. His picture was on my pencil box and in my files, and the only poster in my room was of him. He has always been my crush. I often joke that he’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. If you ask me whether I could have a one-night stand with him—yes, I could,” she said.



The Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actress also discussed her views on marriage. “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say, ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maar lega will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from well-to-do families,” she added.