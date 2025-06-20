Badass Women in Khakee: How Female Cops Are Changing Indian TV

From the gritty streets of Bollywood to the intense dramas of Indian cinema, women in khakee have emerged as powerful symbols of strength and resilience. These characters, brought to life by talented actresses, not only defy stereotypes but also redefine power dynamics on the screen with their unconventional character arcs as women are no longer the weaker sex but symbols of power!





Let's explore how these actresses have imbued their characters with authenticity, depth, and compelling narratives.





1.⁠ ⁠Deepika Padukone in "Singham Again":

Deepika Padukone portrayed a very strong and determined cop in the film "Singham Again" by Rohit Shetty. In the film her character added a new dimension to the iconic franchise that includes Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh.





2.⁠ ⁠Sonakshi Sinha in "Dahad":

Sonakshi Sinha's portrayal in "Dahad" as Officer Anjali Bhaati garnered international recognition, particularly her compelling performance as she tracks down a serial killer, earning widespread applause for her portrayal of a fearless cop. Anjali not only is unafraid to break the chain of command to save lives but is opinionated, aware and strong enough to find societal prejudices.





3 Shriya Pilgaonkar in "Chhal Kapat: The Deception":





In the recently released series, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar plays the lead role of SP Devika Rathore. She is a sharp and instinctive cop who is assigned to investigate the mysterious death of a social media influencer, Shalu, at an intimate destination wedding. Her role involves uncovering dark secrets, hidden relationships, and complex motives among the wedding guests to find the killer. The series is a thriller that delves into themes of friendship, love, betrayal and lies.









4.⁠ ⁠Tabu in "Drishyam":

Tabu plays IG Meera Deshmukh, a sharp and meticulous police officer determined to solve a mysterious case. Her portrayal is marked by a blend of intelligence, intensity, and emotional depth, making her character a formidable adversary to the protagonist's family.





5.⁠ ⁠Rani Mukherjee in "Mardaani":

Rani Mukherjee's character Shivani Shivaji Roy in the "Mardaani" series is a senior inspector known for her strong sense of justice and dedication to protecting women and children. Shivani is portrayed as fearless, relentless, and unyielding in her pursuit of criminals, making her a symbol of empowerment in law enforcement.





Each actress brings her unique style and depth to these roles, portraying strong female characters who defy stereotypes and showcase the complexities of being a cop in Indian society. Their performances not only highlight their acting prowess but also resonate with audiences by portraying women in positions of authority with authenticity and strength.