Bad Newz To Madgaon Express: Heart-Warming Comedies To Watch This Monsoon

Hyderabad: The monsoon this year promises to bring with it, not just refreshing showers but also an opportunity to revisit cinematic favourites on the small screen and savour new entertainers on the big screen.

Here is an overview:The much-awaited sequel to the superhit Gujarati family drama 'Fakt Purusho Maate' has created a massive buzz among trade watchers as well as the fans of the original. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan makes a special appearance once more and this time he plays 'God' in this engaging inter-generational story. The film is about the clash between modern ideas about love and stifling traditions. Directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, 'Fakt Purusho Maate' is produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It stars Yash Soni, Esha Kansara, Mitra Gadhvi, and Darshan Jariwalla and is expected to be released around Janmashtami this year.On the heels of 'Good Newwz', comes 'Bad Newz', an Anand Tiwari comedy produced by Dharma Productions. The story revolves around a bizarre condition called heteropaternal superfecundation which leads to the heroine Saloni Bagga's twin pregnancy being fathered by the protagonists Akhil Chadha and Gurbir Pannu. What ensues is sheer chaos with both men competing to stake a claim on the children. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk and will be released on 19th July this year.After the massive success of the horror comedy 'Stree', director Amar Kaushik once again helms its sequel. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, it features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film elaborates upon the myth of a supernatural woman who abducts men at night, leaving only their clothes behind. Vicky, the tailor from the original once again sets out to unravel this mystery and stumbles upon unexpected truths. The film will be released on 15th August, this year.Written and directed by Kunal Khemu, 'Madgaon Express' is an unending laugh riot. Produced by Excel Entertainment, its stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. The film begins in the late nineties and then follows the lives of three friends who take different paths till a train journey brings them back together again. What follows is a chain of events that leaves them dazed and altered forever. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.