Bad Girl Set for Hindi Release on September 26

Mumbai: After garnering accolades and awards at international film festivals, Bad Girl, the trailblazing Tamil feature presented by Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, is poised for its Hindi theatrical release on September 26.

Directed by Varsha Bharath in her stunning feature debut, this coming-of-age drama stars Anjali Sivaraman as a teenage girl navigating the complexities of love and desire in Chennai. Following its successful Tamil release earlier this month, the filmmakers are responding to audience demand by bringing the film to Hindi-speaking viewers.

Anurag Kashyap, who joined as a presenter, describes Bad Girl as "one of the most original stories" he has come across. "When I first read the script, it took me back to my early days as a filmmaker, eager to tell bold, unfiltered stories. Varsha has exceeded all expectations, crafting a remarkable film. She’s a bold new voice, and we’re thrilled to share this story with Hindi audiences, as it resonates with the experiences of young women across the country."

Produced by Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company, with Ranjan Singh as Executive Producer, Bad Girl also features Shanthipriya in a pivotal role. The film will be distributed by Flip Films.

Director Varsha Bharath shares that the film was born from a desire to tell an authentic story reflecting the world she observes—one where women are often defined, confined, and judged. "I wanted to challenge the notion of labels and how they’re weaponized to diminish women. Directing this as my debut was both liberating and intimidating, but the journey has been profoundly rewarding. Having the support of Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran is an incredible honor—their belief in the project reaffirms the importance of taking risks and staying true to one’s vision. I’m excited for Hindi audiences to connect with the film in their own way."

For lead actor Anjali Sivaraman, known for Netflix’s Class, working on Bad Girl was a transformative experience. "This role was one of the most challenging and fulfilling of my career. It forced me to confront questions about identity, freedom, and the constant scrutiny women face. Playing a character who is unapologetically herself, despite societal pushback, was empowering. I’m thrilled that Hindi audiences will now experience her journey, and I hope they find pieces of themselves in it."

With a captivating score by Amit Trivedi, Bad Girl premiered to widespread acclaim at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam, where it won the prestigious NETPAC Award.