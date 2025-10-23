Bachchan Family's Diwali Photo Silences Rumors of Rift Between Aishwarya and Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan shared a family photo featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan, among others. He also extended Diwali wishes to his fans.



Big B captioned the post: “The Bachchan family serving pure royalty this Diwali! From tradition to timeless grace — Big B, Jaya, Abhishek & Aishwarya lighting up the festive night like no one else #bachchanfamily #diwali #diwali2025 #aishwaryaraibachchan.”



There were rumors that all is not well between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan since the couple arrived separately at an event in the city. Amitabh Bachchan’s latest family picture could put the rumors to rest.













Amid rumors of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce, Amitabh Bachchan penned a blog in 2024. The veteran actor wrote, "Write, express whatever you like, but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the writing may be questionable but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your writing gets valued repeatedly. Your content is done, not just for that one moment, but for many moments.”

