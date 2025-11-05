Baahubali: The Eternal War teaser: Amarendra Baahubali, Sivagami return

A decade after Baahubali redefined Indian cinema, the grand world of Mahishmati continues to expand. Following Baahubali: The Epic — which combined both chapters of the iconic saga — the makers have now unveiled another ambitious project from the franchise titled Baahubali: The Eternal War.

On Tuesday, SS Rajamouli released the first teaser of The Eternal War – Part 1, giving audiences a larger-than-life glimpse of Amarendra Baahubali’s animated return. The series, directed by Ishan Shukla — known for his work on Star Wars: Visions, Schirkoa, and Kalki — promises to carry forward the legacy of the legendary warrior through an epic animated format.



The two-minute teaser opens with the powerful voiceover of Sivagami (Ramya Krishna), declaring that Baahubali’s death marks the beginning of a new era. The story unfolds into an epic confrontation between the Devas and Asuras, culminating in a grand entry by Amarendra Baahubali on a chariot, ready to face divine forces in battle.



Visually, the teaser is a spectacle — packed with breathtaking animation and high-end technical finesse that delivers an adrenaline rush. However, the narrative seems slightly engineered to extend the Baahubali universe, possibly aiming to capitalise on the franchise’s unmatched popularity and the growing global appetite for animated adventures.



Interestingly, the recent success of the Kannada animated film Mahavatar Narasimha has shown that animation can draw massive audiences to theatres. If Baahubali: The Eternal War manages to match its visual brilliance with compelling storytelling, it could very well rewrite box office records once again.



The first part of Baahubali: The Eternal War is slated for release in 2027.