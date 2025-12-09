'Baahubali: The Eternal' Director Addresses 'Kung Fu Panda' Action Scene Comparisons

A fight sequence in the teaser for the upcoming animated film Baahubali: The Eternal depicts Lord Indra battling a red monster-like character amid flying pillars and debris. As per movie buffs, it bears similarities to action scenes from Kung Fu Panda, including the jailbreak and bridge fights.



Director Ishan Shukla addressed the speculation during a Reddit AMA, clarifying that he hasn't watched Kung Fu Panda but is aware of the buzz. He explained that any visual overlap stems from the shared trope of aerial combat with floating debris, which carries specific narrative significance in his story. Shukla also highlighted the film's high production values, noting contributions from artists who worked on Spiderverse and Arcane.



The two-part film series is an ambitious project. The first part will hit the screens in 2027. Director Ishan Shukla is known for his work on Star Wars: Visions, Schirkoa, and Kalki.

