Baahubali: The Epic to Enthrall Viewers in Multiple Premium Formats

In recent years, moviegoers have increasingly gravitated toward premium large-screen formats such as IMAX, Dolby Vision, and 4DX, expecting a truly immersive experience to justify higher ticket prices. Delivering these experiences consistently and on schedule has become a challenge for many filmmakers—particularly for large-scale, Pan-India productions.

Before SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated globetrotting action adventure with Mahesh Babu, slated for 2027, the master filmmaker is set to revisit his magnum opus. Baahubali: The Epic — a reimagined and recut version that condenses the two-part blockbuster into a single, seamless narrative — will release worldwide on October 31. The makers promise it will be the most visually stunning rendition of the franchise to date.



The film is set to release across a record number of premium formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, D-Box, EpiQ, ICE, and PCX, marking a significant milestone as few Indian films have managed such a widespread multi-format rollout.



Producer Shobu Yarlagadda shed light on the massive logistical effort behind the release. In a post on X, he wrote: “Today, with multiple release formats, languages, and a worldwide rollout, on-time content delivery has become a challenging logistical exercise. Reviewing the many formats and timelines for delivery with Annapurna Studios. We ensure all content is delivered seamlessly and on time to all partners.”



Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Epic features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah, with music by MM Keeravani. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the film aims to reintroduce the Baahubali legend to audiences in its most breathtaking cinematic form yet.