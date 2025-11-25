'Baahubali: The Epic' Set for Dual OTT Release

Baahubali: The Epic was re-released in theatres and performed well at the box office upon its release on October 31st, challenging the run of Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara.

The film's digital release is expected to be in mid-December. It will stream on two OTT platforms: Jio Hotstar and Netflix, and will be available in all languages. However, an official release date for the OTT debut of Baahubali: The Epic is yet to be announced.



Following its re-release, Baahubali: The Epic experienced a strong box-office performance, proving the film's enduring appeal and cult status among moviegoers. The re-release managed to draw significant crowds, providing a solid boost to the collection. Since both Rajamouli and Prabhas participated in promotions by recording a video interview (that also involved Rana Daggubati), their intent was clear.

Producer Sobhu Yarlagadda allied with prominent distributors. It's estimated that The Epic grossed Rs 53 Cr worldwide.

