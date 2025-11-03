‘Baahubali: The Epic’ Looks to Be a New Experiment for Rajamouli

The much-hyped re-release Baahubali: The Epic—a combined version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion—has opened to strong collections among re-releases, amassing around Rs 24 crore in just three days and still counting.



“Expecting it to make hundreds of crores is unfair since the film has already been overexposed to audiences over the past decade. It’s primarily meant for die-hard fans of Prabhas and S S Rajamouli. This was more of an experiment by Rajamouli, and whatever it earns now is just a bonus. Expecting new box-office records would be unrealistic,” says producer Lagadapati Sridhar.



He appreciates Rajamouli for attempting something different by editing the two parts into a single, compact film of 3 hours and 45 minutes. “It might have given a déjà vu feeling to some viewers since there’s nothing new added to the story. Most audiences have already watched both parts multiple times—in theatres, on TV, and on OTT platforms—which has diluted the impact for regular viewers,” he adds.



Sridhar also lauds Rajamouli for proving himself as a master storyteller in crafting star-studded, war-centric spectacles. Rajamouli not only launched Prabhas as a global star but also brought immense glory to Telugu cinema. Together, the two parts grossed over Rs 1,400 crore worldwide, drawing millions of footfalls—including over 110 million viewers for Baahubali 2. "The franchise redefined Indian cinema’s creative boundaries, budgets, and the very concept of pan-Indian filmmaking,” he observes.



He further adds that the Baahubali series remains a visual and emotional landmark in Indian cinema. “The visual grandeur and the blend of action and emotion Rajamouli achieved are unmatched. The franchise will always remain a matter of pride for Telugu cinema. While this re-edited version may not have a long theatrical run, the Baahubali saga will continue to live in the hearts of audiences across the world,” Sridhar notes.



Touching upon whether this new trend of merging sequels could catch on in Tollywood—especially with discussions around Pushpa 1 & 2 and Kantara 1 & 2—he remains skeptical. “I don’t think other filmmakers will follow suit. Rajamouli did this purely for fun and as a tribute to Prabhas, releasing it around his birthday. It’s a novel idea, but not particularly lucrative. Others will likely be more cautious before taking such decisions. Telugu filmmakers shouldn’t jump the gun,” he concludes.