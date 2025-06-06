Baahubali Re-Release Set to Re-Ignite Tollywood Mania

Baahubali is making a grand return to the big screen—this time, as one epic cinematic event. A decade after Baahubali: The Beginning shattered records and reshaped Indian cinema, the makers are planning a re-release like never before.



On the occasion of the film’s 10th anniversary this July, producer Shobu Yarlagadda officially announced that the Baahubali saga will return to cinemas worldwide in October 2025, aligning with Rebel Star Prabhas’ birthday. But there's a twist—instead of re-releasing the two films separately, the makers are creating a single, streamlined version that merges The Beginning and The Conclusion into a continuous, cohesive narrative.



Directed by ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali isn’t just a film—it’s a cultural phenomenon. With its groundbreaking VFX, epic storytelling, and massive box office success, the franchise elevated Telugu cinema onto the global stage. Now, this upcoming re-release promises to let audiences relive the magic in a new format, one that’s designed for a more immersive and seamless experience.



But this isn't merely a nostalgia-driven move. It’s a strategic push to revive the theatrical glory of Indian cinema’s most iconic epic. With the buzz already building, expectations are high that Baahubali will once again create box office mayhem and ignite the re-release trend in Tollywood.



As October 2025 draws closer, one thing is certain: the kingdom of Mahishmati is ready to rise again—stronger, bolder, and bigger than ever.

