'Baahubali' Re-Edited Cut Hits $100K in US Advance Bookings

17 Oct 2025 4:09 PM IST

The re-edited version of the Baahubali films is poised to make new records at the box office

A still from the movie.

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali featured Prabhas, Rana, and Anushka Shetty, among others. They are all set to bring back the magic of the Baahubali films in a re-edited version. Rajamouli himself has re-edited the two movies into a single 3-hour and 45-minute film.

The Baahubali re-release is gearing up for theatrical release on October 31, 2025.

The advance booking for the re-edited version of Baahubali has opened in the USA. The tickets have gone on sale, and in just two days, the film’s premiere day advance booking crossed the $100,000 mark, up from $60,000.

The re-edited version of the Baahubali films is poised to make new records at the box office. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

DC Correspondent
