Baahubali Producer Reacts as Dhurandhar Shatters Long-standing Record

Undoubtedly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is enjoying a sensational run at the box office, rewriting records along the way. The film has become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, surpassing the nine-year-old record set by Baahubali: The Conclusion. The sequel stormed past the milestone with an estimated $20.80 million, narrowly edging out Baahubali 2’s $20.78 million lifetime total in the region and still counting.

Reacting to this milestone, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda shared a graceful response on X. He revealed that he watched the film and thoroughly enjoyed it. He said he was happy to see it breaking records and setting new benchmarks, and congratulated the entire team.

His sportive reaction has won appreciation, as he acknowledged the success of a new film despite his own production holding the record for nearly a decade.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to perform strongly worldwide. The film has already crossed Rs. 1100 crore at the global box office in record time. Strong occupancy and positive word of mouth have helped it achieve this without a holiday release.With its strong run continuing, all eyes are now on which film will challenge this new benchmark.