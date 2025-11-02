Rajamouli Made the World Notice Telugu Cinema: K.K. Senthil Kumar

When you watch a film like ‘Magadheera’, ‘Eega’, ‘Baahubali’ or ‘RRR’, it’s impossible not to marvel at how the visual imagination of the director has been translated so seamlessly onto the screen. The man behind that Cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, has been shaping the language of modern Indian cinema for over two decades now.

When asked about his long collaboration with director S.S. Rajamouli, and his voice lights up with admiration and respect. “I have worked with him for more than twenty years,” he says. “Every film, he pushes the boundaries — in storytelling, in technology, in scale. So, working with him means you can never take it easy.”

For Senthil, each project with Rajamouli brings new challenges. “You can’t say, ‘I have done this before, I know how it works.’ It doesn’t work like that with him,” he says. “Every film has a new world, new grammar, new expectations. You have to live up to his vision — and sometimes go beyond it.”

That process, he explains, is both demanding and exhilarating. “You are constantly learning, constantly aware of what’s happening in world cinema. Because he’s not looking to repeat what’s been done — he’s looking to create something new that pushes Indian cinema forward. You have to match that energy.” What stands out most to Senthil is Rajamouli’s fearlessness. “He’s always lifting the bar. When you work with him, you can’t rest. You are always charged — thinking, experimenting, exploring. That’s what makes it exciting.”